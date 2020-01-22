THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Oyo State Command, on Wednesday advised its newly promoted 192 officers to be more committed to their duties.

The state sector commander, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, gave the advice while decorating the officers and regular marshals in Ibadan.

According to her, promotion comes from God.

She advised those that had just been elevated not regard themselves as more intelligent or perfect than the others.

“To whom much is given, much is expected; and this promotion means more responsibilities from you.

“You should be ready to put in your best in line with your new ranks.

“It is a means of recognition by the management who deemed it fit to promote you to the next rank.

“You should know that it is time for more hard work, and be more dedicated to your duties,” Chukwurah said.

Chukwurah said that the elevated personnel comprised 75 officers and 117 marshals.

The sector commander, however, advised those who were not promoted not to be disappointed, saying that theirs would surely come at the appropriate time.

Chukwurah commended the co-operation that had existed between the FRSC and motorists in the state regarding obedience to traffic rules and regulations.

She, specifically, commended them for their co-operation with the FRSC officials during the just concluded Yuletide.

She advised them against speeding and the use of expired tyres while driving for them to stay alive.

An Assistant Corps Commander, Mr Kolawole Akinsinde, who responded on behalf of the officers promoted, pledged their commitment in the discharge of their duties.

Akinsinde, Head of the Driving Licence Unit of the corps in the state, said the agency had made tremendous achievements by curbing the issuance of fake driving licences to unsuspecting drivers. (NAN)

