FRSC to auction impounded vehicles

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Niger says it will soon auction impounded vehicles that had overstayed in its custody.

A statement signed by the Sector Commander, Joel Dagwa, which was made available to newsmen on Friday in Minna, advised members of the public whose vehicles were in the custody of the command to rush to claim them.

“The owners of the vehicles must come with evidence of ownership and evidence of payment of fines and demurrhage to claim their vehicles.

“They (owners) have two weeks to fulfill the stipulated conditions to save their vehicles from being auctioned off in accordance with the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007,” the statement said. (NAN)

– May 18, 2019 @ 12:09 GMT |

