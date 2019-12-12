THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday, warned motorists against violation of traffic rules and regulations, before, during and after Christmas celebration and other festivities.

FRSC’s Sagamu Unit Commander, Mr Taofeek Iyanda, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ota.

He said that it was important for motorists to obey traffic regulations, to reduce the loss of lives and property on road most especially during festive period.

“FRSC implores motorists not to be in a hurry to follow one way because of the diversion at the sites where construction works are ongoing.

“They should follow the line of other vehicles. FRSC will be on ground to control the gridlocks to reduce the discomfort that they might experience the period, “he said.

Iyanda also enjoined motorists to adhere strictly to specified speed limit and cooperate with FRSC personnel and other sister agencies that would be on the road to control gridlock.

The unit commander admonished motorists to make sure that their vehicles were in good condition and make sure that their electrical systems work while they should possess their driver’s licence.

Contributing, Mr Akeem Ganiyu, Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC urged motorists to consider other road users and be committed to making road less chaotic during the festive period.

“Motorists should shun acts that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives and desist from speed because it is only the living that celebrate festivities,” he said. (NAN)

– Dec. 12, 2019 @ 13:55 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)