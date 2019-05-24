THE Ogun League of Imams has called on the Ogun Governor-Elect, Mr Dapo Abiodun, to ensure he fulfils his election promises when he assumes office.

The League made the call on Friday during the special pre-inauguration Jummah service held in Ijebu-Ode, ahead of May 29 when Abiodun would come on board as governor.

The Imams from across Ogun State welcomed Abiodun and his deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele with prayers during the service held at the Ijebu-Ode Central Mosque.

Sheikh Mufutau Ayanbadejo, the Chief Imam of Ijebuland during his address, urged the incoming governor to be fair to all.

“You should be a governor ready to serve both those who voted you in and those who didn’t.

“Avoid politics of hatred and bitterness, as yours must be a government where everyone’s input must matter.

“The people must have access to you just as they trust you to serve in humility and fairness as you fulfil your promises to them,” Ayanbadejo said.

Also speaking, Sheikh Junaid Abdul-Qadr, the Chief Imam of Remoland, prayed for the success of Abiodun’s administration.

“To succeed, you must put God first above all things. Then, you must seek His guidance in discharging your duties to those who elected you into office.

“You must serve with purpose, ensuring your legacies live after you have left,” Abdul-Qadr said.

In response, Abiodun said the prayers meant a lot to him and his family, and thanked them for their counsel.

He assured everyone that he would not renege on his promises and had even begun work on gathering logistics needed to set the ground running once sworn-in.

“Our government will be that which will give every one peace of mind. It will be one that will make us all prosper.

“God will not allow me to disappoint you. All I need is God’s wisdom and direction, which I implore you to always put in your prayers.

“We have listened to your advice and suggestions and we will put them to use.

“I will run an open door policy and will be fair to all, irrespective of political or religious affiliation,” Abiodun said.

He highlighted road infrastructure as important in the focus of his administration to ease the life of residents, and said he had collated data on what was needed to address infrastructure deficit.

Abiodun reiterated that he would allow local governments to function effectively, describing them as key components in the wheels of development.

-NAN

May 24, 2019

