To: The Office Of The Vice President,

Pastor Yemi Osinbajo

NATIONAL Livestock Transformation Plans, is a lofty idea, given the content of the project, but the programme would have been better driven, focusing on the humans components from which the crisis emanated.

National Farmers and Herders Transformation Plans NFHTP, would have been the appropriate nomenclature for the project.

However, this available statistics, I believe will assist your office on the need to concentrate on States having the needed resources (land) in abundance for the successful implementation of National LIVESTOCK TRANSFORMATION Plans.

NIGERIA’S 36 STATES & FCT, RANKED IN ORDER OF LAND SURFACE AREA.

RANK STATE KM²

1 Niger State 76,363

2 Borno State 70,898

3 Taraba State 54,473

4 Kaduna State 46,053

5 Bauchi State 45,837

6 Yobe State 45,502

7 Zamfara State 39,762

8 Adamawa State 36,917

9 Kwara State 36,825

10 Kebbi State 36,800

11 Benue State 34,059

12 Plateau State 30,913

13 Kogi State 29,833

14 Oyo State 28,454

15 Nasarawa State 27,117

16 Sokoto State 25,973

17 Katsina State 24,192

18 Jigawa State 23,154

19 Cross River State 20,156

20 Kano State 20,131

21 Gombe State 18,768

22 Edo State 17,802

23 Delta State 17,698

24 Ogun State 16,762

25 Ondo State 15,500

26 Rivers State 11,077

27 Bayelsa State 10,773

28 Osun State 9,251

* Federal Capital Territory 7,315

29 Enugu State. 7,161

30 Akwa Ibom State 7,081

31 Ekiti State 6,353

32 Abia State 6,320

33 Ebonyi State 5,670

34 Imo State 5,530

35 Anambra State 4,844

36 Lagos State 3,345

Do note sir, that Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Imo and Ebonyi States, put together equal, 29525KM², while Kogi alone is 29833KM², meaning the entire South East is a little less than Kogi State in land mass.

Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States put together equal to 76320KM², Lagos is 3345KM².

Niger State is 76363KM², meaning

Niger State alone is more than the entire Southwest States, excluding Lagos.

Sir, without been mischievous, the north have more than enough land to take care of NLTP.

The concentration of Muhammadu Buhari led Government, should be how to make the North more habitable for his people, this I believe all Nigerians will ready support in every way possible.

Sir, may I appeal to you, to use your office to initiate NLTP as a project to make the North habitable for Herders and their flocks through her programmes.

Do have the highest regard of our organisation and the support of all well-meaning Nigerian in this direction.

Yours, in search of a better and greater Nigerian.

Dr. Bolaji O. Akinyemi.

President,

Project Victory Call Initiatives,

aka PVC-NAIJA

