Sequel to the decision of governors of the South East States and the apex Igbo cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, to set up a body for the rapid development of Igbo land called Alaigbo Stabilization Fund, a team of renowned experts in finance management and capital and human development was constituted to produce a blueprint for its immediate take off.

The members were carefully chosen from the seven Igbo-speaking states and the diaspora for their expertise and track records in their fields of specialisation.

The list of members of the committee was released but with some names inadvertently omitted, Emeka Attamah, special adviser to the president-general on Media and Publicity, said in a press release on Thursday, July 9.

The full list of the steering committee which still has a renowned economist and development expert and former economic adviser to President Obasanjo, Prof. Osita Ogbu, as its chairman, while Nnanna Anyim Ude will serve as the secretary.

Other members of the Committee are : Mac Atasia, Ike Chioke, Patrick Okigbo, Dr Nick Okoye, Dr Ndy Onukwuesi, Emeka Onwuka, Dave Nwachukwu, Chief Aloysius Ihezie, Dr Bernard Orbika and Ngozi Odumuko.

Also amongst the Committee are: Jerome Okolo, Emeka Ugwu-Oju, Reginald Ihebuzor, Bekuochi Nwawudu, Monye Chuka, Sam Amadi, Joe Abah, Ede Solomon, Barrister Nwachukwu, AVM Obierika, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, Prof. Ejiofor, WIC, Prof. Viola Onwuliri, Charles Nwodo, Kalu Onuma and Solomon E. Adima.

Still on the list are: Uzodinmma Okpara, Chief Tony Okeke, Okey Nwadinobi, Onyeka Onwenu, Mrs Ann Aligwe, Ebere Onwudiwe, Alex Otti, Engineer Chris Okoye, Prof. Barth. Nnaji, ,Oscar Onwudiwe, Emma Onyilofor, Chukwuma Agu, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, AIG Grace Okudo, Ambassador Alex Nwofe, Ben Ezenta, Ebere Enemchukwu, Mazi Osita Okonkwo and Dr Mrs Grace Umezulike.

Also included are: Ken C. Nwekpa, Ferdinand Agu, Nwachukwu Anankwenze, Chief Emeka Dire, Amadiebube Robert Mbama, Lorrreta Aniagolu and South East Governors’ Forum Secretariat.

According to Attamah, letters of appointment are being sent to these distinguished sons and daughters of Igbo land and the committee will be inaugurated soon.

