Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, has ordered some district heads in the state not to attend Kano Durbar.

A durbar is festival that holds during eid el Kabir and eid el Fitri celebrations. It begins with prayers, followed by a parade of the emir and his entourage on horses.

In a statement signed by Abba Anwar, chief press secretary to the governor, Ganduje asked them to celebrate the festivity in their respective emirates.

“Against some calls circulating in the social media, that all district heads were directed to attend Hawan Daushe at Kano emir’s palace, the Kano state government has directed all Hakimai to attend Hawan Daushe at their respective emirates,” the statement read.

“It is therefore directed that, district heads from Bichi emirate should attend their Hawan Daushe with the first-class emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, District Heads from Rano Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their first-class Emir Alhaji Dr Tafida Abubakar (Autan Bawo).

“All district heads from Karaye emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their first-class Emir, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, all district heads from Gaya emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their first-class emir, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir and those district heads from Kano emirate are also directed to attend Hawan Daushe with their first-class emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II.”

The governor had earlier had earlier attended prayers led by Sanusi at the Kofar Mata Central Eid ground in Kano metropolis.

Politicians, businessman and key personalities also attended the prayers meant to commemorate the Eid-El Kabir celebrations.

Ganduje and Sanusi fell out shortly after the 2019 elections. The monarch was said to have opposed the reelection bid of Ganduje who went after him when he secured a second term.

He had split the Kano emirate into five, leaving Sanusi with 10 of the 44 local government areas he had control over.

The monarch was also indicted by a panel which probed corruption allegations levelled against him. Sanusi had denied all the allegations.

