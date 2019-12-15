Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has promised to continue to work for the development of the state in order to leave lasting legacy for the benefit of generations yet unborn.

Ganduje made the remarks at the Award/Appreciation Night organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kano.

He said his administration would continue to do its best in order to provide much needed dividends of democracy for the social and economic development of the state.

Ganduje, who was among the five personalities honoured at the event, said the decision to make education free and compulsory at primary and secondary school levels was borne out of his administration’s commitment to ensure equal opportunity for all children.

He said government was also determined to integrate the Almajiri system into Western education as well as address the problem of out-of-school children.

“Most of the out-of-school children are not from Kano state but they are Nigerians hence the need to for us to do something because you must have skills for survival,” he said,

According to him, the award would encourage him to do more in order to move the state to the highest pedestal.

“I feel highly honoured by the award and it will give us lots of encouragement to do our best to leave a lasting legacy in the state,’’ he said.

He urged journalists in the state to continue to publicise activities of his administration and criticise where necessary.

“We also learn from your criticisms,” Ganduje said.

Earlier, the chairman of the chapel, Mr Ibrahim Garba-Shu’aibu said the award was designed to reward diligence, excellence and uncommon achievements in governance, public administration and success in business, arts and others areas of endeavours.

“It is our belief that this is a better way to encourage leaders and administrators to put in their best and use their positions to change lives and society for the better.

“I am pleased to say that my leadership in line with the oath I swore to, has continued to do its best to ensure the welfare of our members.

“I and members of my executive have continued to rekindle the hope of our members, as well as instil discipline and the spirit of unionism in their minds,” he said.

He said added: “As the watchdog of the society, we will continue to hold government accountable and ensure that good governance is always in place for the development of the society.”

Others recognised were the wife of the governor, Prof. Hafsat, Prof. Umar Garba Dambatta, Executive Vice Chairman of Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Alhaji Isyaku Umar-Tofa and Dr Jamil Gwamna, Managing Director, Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

The guest speaker, Prof. Balarabe Maikaba of the Faculty of Communication, Bayero University Kano, delivered a lecture on Media and Good Governance: Issues and Challenges. (NAN)

– Dec. 15, 2019 @ 13:45 GMT |

