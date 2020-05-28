Ganduje warns Almajiri schools not to operate in Kano

THE Kano State Government is to enroll over 1,000 repatriated Almajiri school children into formal schools in line with its free and compulsory education policy.

“Every child in Kano state, including Almajiri must go to school,” Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said on Wednesday during media briefing by the State Task Force on COVID-19, held at the Government House, Kano.

According to him, the government had concluded plans to incorporate the children into conventional schools to chart a better future for them.

Ganduje warned that the government would not allow Almajiri schools to operate in any part of the state unless they meet some criteria and guidelines.

“If an Almajiri system will be allowed in Kano, there are guidelines which if followed they will be allowed to continue.

“These include, having a curriculum that tallies with a formal school system; there must be provision for the Almajiri in terms of their full shelter, food, clothing and all other necessary livelihoods.

“There must be qualified teachers who will be certified by the government through test and examinations.

“If these guidelines are strictly followed and abide by, then we will allow the system to fully operate in Kano,” he assured.

On COVID-19, the governor said that the fight against the virus was yielding positive results in the state.

Earlier, Murtala Garo, commissioner, Local Government Affairs, said 723 Almajiri school students repatriated from other states had been reunited with their families.

Garo, who chairs the state Almajiri Evacuation Committee, said the 28 Almajiri school students who tested positive to coronavirus were receiving treatment in the state. – NAN

– May 28, 2020 @ 1:28 GMT |

