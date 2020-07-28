Gas explosion kills one person, injures three

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, director-general, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has confirmed that a man lost his life while three adults were injured in a gas explosion which took place at Palmgroove Estate, Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu stated this on Monday, July 27, adding that the three injured people had been hospitalised. He said that LASEMA received emergency call at about 6:p.m. on Monday that a gas explosion had occurred at 13C Palmgroove Estate, Cappa Avenue in Lagos.

According to him, upon arrival at the scene of incident, a gas cylinder used in filling an outdoor air conditioner split unit of a storey building got exploded as a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.

“This accident result to the death of a 30-year-old male, Usman Bello, while the other three men sustained different degree of injuries. The LASEMA Response Team, the Nigeria Police and the Lagos State Fire Service are responders at the scene of incident.

“All the occupants in the building which belong to Dayo Shofolawe, have been evacuated. The scene of incident have been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident,”Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He, however, urged the residents not the enter into the premises adding that there were visible cracks on the walls and pillars while recovery operation was still ongoing. – NAN

– July 28, 2020 @ 3:46 GMT |

