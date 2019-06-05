THE campaign organisation of the All Progressives Congress candidate for the position of Speaker in the ninth House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has denied claims of criminal allegations against him.

The Director General of the Femi Gbajabiamila/Ahmed Wase Campaign Organisation, Abdulmumini Jibrin, stated this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He insisted that Gbajabiamila has not been served any court document hence he would be on the floor of the Green chamber to participate in the election on June 11 despite the campaign of calumny

Jibrin also said that the Inspector General of Police had been petitioned and urged to go after the leadership of the Coalition of United Political Parties with a view to investigating the source of their information and to identify their collaborators in the federal parliament.

He added that Gbajabiamila has instructed his legal team to sue the CUPP leadership for defamation of character.

June 5, 2019

