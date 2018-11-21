GEJ’s book, an elementary book of fiction lacking courage – Shettima

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday said the newly launched book by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was an “elementary book of fictions” that lacks courage.

He said the book, My Transition Hours, by the former president was a clever attempt to sweep incontrovertible facts on the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls under the carpet.

He also tongue-lashed the former president, who, in the book, among other allegations, said Shettima and the rest of the All Progressives Congress conspired in the kidnapping of the Chibok schoolgirls.

Shettima said “it was clear to him after reading the former president’s book that Jonathan still lives with poor understanding of issues under his presidency.”

Shettima said, for instance, that Jonathan’s claim on page 31 that Boko Haram wanted a Muslim president rather than a Christian like him, was laughable since the insurgents actually began their deadliest attacks in Borno under the administration of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, a Muslim from northern Nigeria.

He said the former president deliberately omitted in Chapter Four of his book, an investigative report submitted to him in June 2014 by the presidential fact-finding committee he constituted in May, 2014, which was mandated to gather evidence-based facts and circumstances on the abduction.

Shettima’s reaction to the book was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau.

He said the allegations contained in Chapter Four titled, The Chibok schoolgirls affair, were untrue, saying that Jonathan was wrong to have indicated that the schoolgirls’ abduction was a product of conspiracy by the then opposition APC, in connivance with Borno State Government.

He said that the former president, in the book, had also accused the Borno Government and then President Barack Obama’s administration in the United States of undermining efforts to rescue the Chibok girls in 2014.

Shettima said the truth was that Jonathan never believed there was an abduction until rescue efforts were too late, insisting that “the former President’s elementary book of tales fell short of the courage required of him to publish findings by his own panel in Chapter Four of his book.”

“The whole of Tuesday night, I took the pains of reading His Excellency, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s book, My Transition Hours, from the first to the 177th page.

“I took particular interest in Chapter Four (The Chibok school girls affair) which has 42 paragraphs written on pages 27 to 36.

“I was amused that despite ‎admitting in paragraph 15 that he had (in May 2014) constituted a Presidential Fact-Finding Committee under Brigadier General Ibrahim Sabo and many others “to investigate” the Chibok abduction, former President Jonathan refused to mention any part or whole of the findings by that panel which had submitted a highly investigative report to him on Friday, June 20, 2014, after the panel held investigative meetings with the then Chiefs of Defense Staff, Army Staff, Air Staff, the DG, DSS and IGP.

“They met all security heads in Borno, visited Chibok, met with parents of abducted schoolgirls, met surviving students, interrogated officials of the school and the supervising ministry of education, interrogated officials of WAEC and analysed all correspondences.

“What has become very clear is that the former President decided to sit on facts in his custody while he published, in an elementary standard, a book of fiction designed to pass guilty verdicts on anyone but himself, with respect to the open failures of his administration to rescue our daughters and in tackling the Boko Haram challenges,” Shettima was quoted by his spokesman.

The governor declared that by refusing to publish any part of his own panel’s findings on the Chibok abduction, Jonathan’s book was nothing short of “a presidential tale by midday.”

Shettima recalled that, for ‎the records, “On Tuesday, the 6th of May, 2014, ex-President Jonathan had inaugurated multi-agency/stakeholder fact-finding panel under the chairmanship of Brig. General Ibrahim Sabo (rtd), a one-time Director of Military Intelligence and also appointed a secretary from the Niger Delta.

“President Jonathan, single handed, selected all members of that committee which included his trustees among serving and retired security officers from the Army, DSS and Police; representatives of the UN and ECOWAS, representatives of the Chibok community, local and international civil rights organisations, representatives of the National Council on Women Societies, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, among other persons he trusted.

“For almost two months, the probe panel undertook forensic assessment of all documents on the entire issues, held investigative meetings with parents of the schoolgirls during a visit to Chibok.

“The panel held separate one-on-one investigative meetings with myself, the then Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chiefs of Air and Naval Staff, met the then Director General of the DSS and the Inspector General of Police, all of whom were appointees of President Jonathan.

“The panel interrogated officials of Borno Government, including the Commissioner of Education and the school principal.

“The panel also held investigative meetings with heads of all security agencies in Borno State, including security formations in charge of Chibok.

“At the end, the panel submitted it’s report directly to President Jonathan on Friday, the 20th of June, 2014 in Abuja.

“President Jonathan has refused to make public the findings submitted to him. I was expecting the findings in his book, but he has deliberately swept that report under the carpet.

“However, I remember that on June 24, 2014, the ThisDay Newspaper claimed to have obtained a copy of the panel’s report and published as its lead, that painstaking findings by the presidential panel had indicted the military under Jonathan’s watch and completely absolved the Borno State Government of any blame regarding the Chibok abduction.

“The newspaper went further to say that the panel actually commended efforts of the Borno State Government in its commitment to the fight against Boko Haram as testified by heads of security establishments.”

Shettima added: “We know for a fact that, as vicious cycle of evil, Boko Haram fighters do not care about the religion of their targeted victims. ‎They attack mosques and churches. They are lunatics who regard anyone who doesn’t share their ideology as an infidel. So, I wonder how the former president didn’t take time to understand the biggest challenge under his presidency.”

