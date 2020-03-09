A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Young Mom’s Support Initiative, on Monday said that gender parity in governance was the key to speedy national development.

Founder of Young Mom’s Support Initiative, Dr Vivian Sonny-Nsirim, made the observation in a statement on Monday in Abuja to commemorate the international Women’s Day.

According to Sonny-Nsirim, gender equality is a means of redefining and transforming power that will yield benefits for all and will enhance gender parity in governance.

She, therefore, called for more women inclusion in decision making process of the country.

“It is time to stop trying to change women but to start changing the systems and power imbalances that prevent them from achieving their potential.

“Women are the driving force of the society. If you empower a woman, you have empowered the family.

“The socio-economic status of both rural and urban families could be enhanced through the empowerment of the women folk, whose activities spread across almost all sectors of the economy.’’

Sonny-Nsirim said that skills acquisition for women appeared to be one of the potential options in the empowerment drive.

“The NGO with close to 2,000,000 young mothers cutting across the 36 states and the FCT, as well as in Diaspora is a conducive platform where women come together to subdue the challenges of life.

“Young Mom Support Initiative has spent the last three years supporting and empowering women and children through educational programmes and interactive sections, using online and physical community.

Sonny-Nsirim added that gender parity was essential to beat the climate emergency as well as speedy development of the country.NAN

Mar. 9, 2020 @ 19:15 GMT

