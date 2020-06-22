By Benprince Ezeh

… say there must be no reprisal action

SOME Ghanaian parliamentarians have expressed shock over the demolition of properties belonging to the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana. They have promised to investigate and bring to justice the perpetrators of the act.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, ranking member, Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, in a press statement dated Sunday, June 21, said that the minority in Ghana’s parliament forceflly condemns in no uncertain terms this totally reckless act of aggression which violates international law and gravely undermines Ghana’s longstanding diplomatic relations with Nigeria.

“We are disgusted at a statement purportedly issued by Ghana’s Foreign Ministry dated June 20, 2020, which states that the perpetrators are unidentified and unknown to authorities when by all eyewitness accounts, the demolishing was carried out under the full protection of state security. We hope the Foreign Ministry is not laying the foundation for a grand cover up. We hereby serve notice that the Minority shall resist any such attempt.

“The Government of Ghana must not underestimate the implications of this reckless act of unprovoked aggression not only for Ghana-Nigeria relations but also the negative reverberations in larger diplomatic quarters,” they said.

However, they demanded an independent public inquiry to thoroughly unearth the facts with the view of bringing the perpetrators to justice, adding that nothing short of this will suffice.

“In the meantime, we express our solidarity and sympathies with our Nigerian neighbours. We wishes to urge calm particularly amongst the citizenry of both nations as we step up efforts in demanding justice. There must be no reprisal action which would only exacerbate the already volatile situation,” they stated.

