THE Nigerian Automobile Technician Association (NATA), Lagos State Chapter, has begged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to provide a befitting mechanic village for its members to eradicate challenge of road side mechanics.

Mr Jacob Fayeun, the Lagos State Chairman of the association, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Fayeun said that the existing mechanic village, which was approved during Alhaji Lateef Jakande administration, had been hijacked by land grabbers in the state.

“We appeal to Gov. Sanwo-Olu to look into our plights and solve the problem of roadside mechanics in the state once and for all.

“We deserve mechanic village in Lagos State like Ogun, Oyo, Edo, among other states in the federation.

“Gone are those days when we were being called roadside mechanics; we are more than roadside mechanics.

“We deserve to have our site for effective service delivery among our members,’’ he said.

According to him, the association has about two million members in Lagos State, consisting of various artisans dealings in automobiles.

Fayeun also urged the governor to fulfill his promises made to the association during the campaign, saying that NATA members gave him full support during the elections.

“Most of our members slept in their workshops across the state to vote during the elections.

“They should not be used and dumped like that. We deserve a befitting mechanic village in the state for orderliness and total eradication of roadside operators.

“Since 1981 during Jakande administration in Lagos State, we have not enjoyed any benefit from the state government till date.

“We are begging the new administration in Lagos State to come to our aid and give us mechanic village.

“This will allow us do our jobs with ease without harassment from the state task force,’’ he added.

According to him, NATA members are being harassed daily by the state task force over illegal mechanic site within the metropolis.

He said that his members had complained to the state Ministry of Transportation several times without fruitful response.

The NATA chairman also said that the provision of the mechanic village would eradicate the challenges of quacks in the profession.

“When all our members are located in a large community, it will ensure quality services and accountability to the customers,’’ he added. (NAN)

– Sept. 18, 2019 @ 17:25 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)