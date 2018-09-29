Gombe Lawmaker donates 12 cars to party officials

BINTA Bello (PDP), member representing Kaltungo/Shongo Federal constituency in Gombe, on Friday donated 12 cars to party officials.

Represented at the occasion by her Senior Special Assistant, Mr Dauda Simon, the lawmaker, who is also aspiring for Gombe South Senatorial seat, said the gesture was the first phase of efforts at empowering the party officials to enable them discharge their duties effectively in their respective Local Government Areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that beneficiaries of the gesture were from the four Local Government Areas in Gombe South, namely Billiri,Kaltungo,Shongom and Balanga.

The beneficiaries in the first phase included four local government chairmen, three secretaries, four women leaders and one youth leader.

She said the gesture would help take the party to greater heights and assist in its victory during the 2019 general elections.

Bello said she had assisted people of her constituency in the area of health, education, skill acquisition and economic empowerment, among others, promising to do more if given the chance to be a senator.

In his remarks, Mr Dauda Elken, Chairman of PDP in Billiri LGA, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture.(NAN)

– Sept. 29, 2018 @ 12:58 GMT |

