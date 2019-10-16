THE Gombe State Government has purchased 50 brand new buses for its transport company in an effort to sustain the transportation sector in the state.

The State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, disclosed this during an inspection of refurbished fire fighting vehicles in Gombe on Wednesday.

Yahaya said that the purchase of the new buses was to protect passengers in line with the government commitment to the wellbeing and safety of the people.

He stated that his administration came in with the mantra of change, as such there was need for the people to feel the impact of the government in terms of delivery of promises made to them.

The governor decried the neglect of public vehicles by the immediate past administration, adding that the Gombe State Fire Service had only one functional fire fighting vehicle to serve the 11 local governments areas of the state.

According to him, the refurbishing of the fire fighting vehicles is to instill the culture of maintenance in the civil service as well as augment the one vehicle for optimal service.

“We must go back and retrace our steps. We must do the right thing as far as this administration is concerned. This is my call,’’ he said.

He added that all abandoned vehicles at the Government House are being assessed to determine the ones to be put back on road.

The governor urged the firemen to maintain the refurbished fire trucks and pledged to acquire more vehicles for the service as soon as the financial situation of the state improves.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that apart from the five fire trucks, five other utility vehicles at the office of the deputy governor were also refurbished and put to use. (NAN)

– Oct 16, 2019 @ 16:09 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)