GOV. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has said that the state is prepared to pay $3 million to United Nations Industrial Organisation (UNIDO) to boost the socio-economic development of the state.

Yahaya stated this during a courtesy call by the paramount ruler of Waja community in Balanga Local Government area of the state on Tuesday.

He said that this would help to upgrade the Balanga dam project for electricity generation and irrigation purpose, among others.

Besides, the governor that it would create more employment opportunities for the youth and boost the socio-economic development of the state.

He called on the people of the state to continue to support government policies and programmes for the development of the state.

Yahaya said that he had the intention of constructing more roads to link up with the communities bordering Adamawa state, aside the ongoing projects in the area.

Speaking earlier, the royal father, Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad, thanked the governor for the ongoing road projects in his area.

According to him, they have been yearning for the projects for long.

He added that before the completion of the projects, they had started feeling the impacts, because it had reduced three hours journey to 30 minutes.

Muhammad appealed for more projects in the area to enable people transport their farm produce to urban centres. (NAN)

Mar. 11, 2020 @ 18:49 GMT

