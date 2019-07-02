MUHAMMADU Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe State governor has mentioned the preparedness of the state to align with the Federal Government policy on the creation of Ruga settlements and the readiness of the government to foster growth across all sectors.

He stated this at the kick-off of sales and distribution of fertilizers in Gombe state during the weekend, where he intimated stakeholders of the need for a smooth implementation of the process as it would yield much-needed development in the agricultural sector and revenue of the state.

He said “Our administration will ensure increment in budgetary allocations to the agricultural and livestock sectors to increase productivity. This will yield much-needed growth and development in the state.

“We have engaged the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development with the view to getting them fully subscribed to the initiative.

“The Federal Government is being driven away and chastised in other states for embracing or deciding to help our native Fulani people who are mostly cattle rearers, we will engage and make sure that we provide all that they need to facilitate the take-off of the Ruga Program in Gombe state.

“This administration will promote animal husbandry and livestock entrepreneurship, especially among women and youths. I enjoin groups and individuals interested in agricultural and livestock in the state to take advantage of the government’s huge spending in order to improve agricultural production in the state” he stated.

Meanwhile, the state has begun its statewide sales of fertilizer which the government subsidized to 5,000 per bag to genuine farmers across the 11 LGAs of the state to boost agriculture and increase revenue. – Punch

