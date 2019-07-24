GOV. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara has lamented the dilapidated facilities at the state’s Ministry of Information, describing them ‘as near to non-existent. ”

Abdulrazaq said this on Wednesday in Ilorin during an unscheduled visit to the ministry’s Division of Information Services (DIS).

He said the visit was a follow up to the ministry’s budget review on Tuesday at the School for Special Needs.

”This visit is a follow-up to the budget review we did on Tuesday where the Ministry of Information made presentation, so, I have come to see their facilities which is next to non-existent.

”As you can see, the state’s archives is not in a good state and it will take a lot of efforts to put them in shape, but gradually, we will bring them back to lif , because the Ministry of information is very important,” Abdulrazaq said.

He added that the past administration neglected the ministry as it misunderstood its role with the state radio and television stations.

”We seem to misunderstand the ministry’s role with the state radio and television stations; their activities and programmes are completely different.

”And I think that is what led to the previous government to neglect the Ministry of Information.

”So, we will pay close attention to their activities and give them implements to do their duties properly,” Abdulrazaq said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor also visited the Kwara State Signage and Advertising Agency (KWASSA) and was also shown the bad road leading to the premises.

The Director of Information Services, Mrs Funke Oludipe, took the governor round the Division.

Oludipe showed the governor the recording studio, audio visual library and recording room which she said had all been abandoned by previous administrations.

She also told the governor that whenever there were rains, flood water from the main road was always deposited at the premises of the News Agency of Nigeria.

On the governor’s entourage were a former governorship aspirant, Kale Belgore, and Alhaji Yinka Aluko, a Deputy Governorship candidate to former Sen. Simeon Ajibola.

