GOV. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated Mrs Jumoke Bamigboye as she becomes the first female Governor of District 9125 of the Rotary Club in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the district covered 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, while noting that her tenure began on July 1.

The governor described her appointment as not just historic but also deserving on account of her sterling contributions to the club and upholding the high principles of service above self over the years.

“The Governor is very happy about this historic development and congratulates Mrs Bamigboye for making her family and Kwara proud.

“The Governor believes strongly that the position is merited, given her outstanding personal performance in the Rotarian practice of humanitarianism, in advancing peace and goodwill around the world in general and Nigeria in particular,” the statement read in part.

The governor assured his full support as she commenced her term as the first ever female governor of the district.

He called on all Rotarians across her constituency to support the new governor to ensure a record breaking delivery of humanitarian projects for which Rotarians were universally known for.

“The Governor commends Mrs Bamigboye and the entire Rotary club, especially in Kwara, for their tremendous support for the state’s campaign to eradicate polio.

“He commended them for the laudable role they played shortly after Kwara recorded vaccine-derived polio cases in January 2019, and their support for the administration’s efforts which have helped to eradicate the virus in Kwara,” the statement said.

– July 02, 2020 @ 08:55 GMT

