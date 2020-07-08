GOV. Abubakar Bello of Niger has directed the State Infrastructure Committee for the immediate rehabilitation of the Minna City gate-Chanchaga road.

Bello gave the directive in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Berje on Wednesday in Minna.

He expressed concerns over the difficulties being faced by motorists plying the road and gave assurance to alleviate their suffering even though it was a Federal road.

According to him, “we have reviewed our budget, we are going to do a lot of maintenance which among was the City Gate Minna to Chanchaga road which is a Federal road.

“We are pained that it is our people who are using the road that are suffering because the road is in a bad shape and with raining season now, it is making life very difficult.

“So even though it is a Federal road, we have to source for funds to see that we at least make it memorable,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Infrastructure Committee chaired by Alhaji Ibraahim Balarabe, Chief of Staff to the Governor.

The committee is saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the execution of all Infrastructural projects in the state.

Members of the committee include the state Commissioners of Finance, Justice, Works, Budget and Planning alongside their Permanent Secretaries.

Others are the Director, Civil Engineering, Ministry of Works, Director General, ICT Coordinator, Legacy Projects and Senior Personal Assistant (SPA) to the Chief of Staff.

It is saddled with the responsibility to ensure that projects are carried out according to specifications and within the time of the contract. (NAN)

– Jul. 8, 2020 @ 12:49 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)