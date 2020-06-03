YOBE Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Wednesday in Damaturu, inaugurated the State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC).

Buni stated at the occasion that “the SCPAC is a policing tool designed and developed by the Nigeria Police Force to ensure broad-based community engagements and partnerships.”

The governor was represented at the occasion by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana.

“Through the committee, law enforcement agencies, especially the police can promote positive and productive community cooperation, collaboration and participation in curbing crimes,” he said.

Members of the committee included, the state Commissioner of Police as Chairman, the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers as co-Chairman, and heads of Security agencies in the state as members.

Other members were the state Chairman of Police Community Relations Committee, the state representatives of Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, and the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

It also included one representative each from the three senatorial districts of the state and the Director of Security from the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

Buni said some of the mandates of the state advisory committee were drawn from the Nigeria Police Force Community Policing Framework.

According to him, the committee was to proffer advice on the local needs and priority areas for police services in the state based on the prevailing circumstances.

Buni said it was also to advise the leadership of the police in the state on the issue of crime and quality of life that affected local communities in the state.

He further said that the committee members were expected to disseminate information received from the police to community and vice versa.

The governor urged security personnel, traditional rulers, community leaders and the people of the state to support and co-operate with the committee to achieve its objectives.

In a message, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, noted that one of the strategies of addressing the lingering issue of insecurity in northern Nigeria, was through the community policing scheme.

Adamu, represented by Aminci Baraya, a Deputy Inspector General of Police said, “we have conducted research into it and what we are doing today is an implementation of the findings of the research.”

The Police Commissioner in Yobe, Abubakar Sahabu, said that the concept of community policing had been adopted and implemented with great success in many parts of the world, including Europe, Africa, Asia, and the USA. (NAN)

– Jun. 3, 2020 @ 16:35 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)