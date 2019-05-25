GOV. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State on Saturday inaugurated the Gombe State Polytechnic in Bajoga, Funakaye Local Government Area of the state.

Dankwambo, while inaugurating the tertiary institution, said the establishment of the school was in fulfillment of the desire of his administration to bridge the education gap in the state.

He said that the school was established to lay the foundation for the development of the state through the impartation of knowledge and creation of wealth.

“Today, we are inaugurating the state polytechnic that was built by this administration. When we came in, in 2011, we noticed that there was a gap of knowledge in education.

“Our people required academic, technical and vocational education and it is in fulfilment of that requirement that that we made a resolution to establish a state polytechnic in Bajoga.

“The school is not about structure but the knowledge that it will impact. It is about the traditions and good culture of the people that it will impact. It is about the wealth that will be created.

“I can assure you that we have laid a foundation for the development of the state,” he said.

Dankwambo stressed that the school with a population of 256 students at inception had the prospect of impacting positively on the people of Gombe State and Nigeria at large.

He also used the opportunity to thank the people of Funakaye Local Government for their support throughout his eight years in office.

Earlier, the Rector of the school, Dr Muhammad Usman, thanked the governor for his support adding that the establishment of the institution was a prove of government’s priority to develop the education sector.

Usman stressed that the institution had witnessed tremendous progress within the few years of its existence, adding that the successes recorded so far was as a result of the governor’s supports in infrastructure and funding.

He, however, admitted that there were challenges of accreditation and inadequate hostel accommodation that needed to be addressed

