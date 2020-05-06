GOV. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has donated sets of Computers and electronic gadgets to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) Akwa Ibom Command, to enhance their performance.

Mr Ogbajie Ogbajie, the Public Relations Officer of the command, disclosed this in a statement he made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Wednesday.

Ogbajie said that the Controller of Corrections, Akwa Ibom Command, Mr. Alex Oditah, while presenting the gadgets to its Non-Custodial Sentencing Unit, commended the state government for the kind gesture.

“This is part of the state government’s support to the Nigerian Correctional Service with respect to non-custodial sentencing in the state.

“The items donated are computers, cameras, printers, scanners, and other essential work tools that will aid in the profiling of convicts and overall efficiency of the unit.

“The non-custodial unit is one of the recent reforms, introduced by the Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed.

“This unit implements all non-custodial sentencing in the country which includes; community services, probation, parole, restorative justice and any other non-custodial sentencing as enshrined in the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019,” he said.

He said that the donation was very timely as it would boost the output and morale of officers in the unit in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He appreciated the state governor for the support and promised to make judicious use of the items. (NAN)

– May 6, 2020 @ 12:09 GMT |

