Gov. Fayemi congratulates Aruleba at 60

THE Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with a renowned broadcast journalist, Gbenga Aruleba, on his 60th birthday.

Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, said Aruleba has found the favour of the Almighty attaining the diamond age in good health and fulfilment.

The governor noted that Aruleba, who hails from Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, is a worthy ambassador of the Land of Honour and an example of the noble ideals Ekitis are known for.

Aruleba, according to the governor, had a stellar broadcasting career and acquired local and international recognition with his unique presentation style, especially in his popular news and current affairs programme, FOCUS NIGERIA, on Africa Independent Television (AIT).

The governor hailed Aruleba’s contributions to the sustenance of democracy, rule of law, good governance, probity, accountability and transparency.

He described Aruleba as a highly cerebral political analyst, a great presenter, dedicated producer and a reformer, who makes use of his media platform to advocate a better Nigeria and speaks truth to power.

Describing Aruleba as a committed patriot, who loved his home state dearly, Fayemi recalled that the celebrated broadcast journalist is always ready to make his services available to his state of origin whenever he is called upon.

He recalled Aruleba’s contributions as a member of the Fact-Finding Committee that investigated the running of the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State, BSES, by the past administration joining other panelists to come up with appropriate recommendations.

The governor said the recommendation of the panel, of which Aruleba served as a member, has gone a long way in repositioning the state-owned media corporation, which has become more efficient, professional and impartial in news reportage.

Fayemi prayed God to grant Aruleba long life, good health and more fruitful years to continue to serve Ekiti and Nigeria meritoriously.

– Feb. 25, 2020 @ 18:49 GMT |

