GOV. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Thursday announced the dissolution of all chairmen and members of boards, parastatals and commissions in the state.

In his maiden broadcast to the people of the state, Fintiri also suspended from office pending inquiry, the General Managers of Adamawa State Water Board, Adamawa State Urban Planning Development Authority, Adamawa State Transport Company and the Executive Secretary, Post Primary Schools Management Board.

“The Chairmen and members of Governing Boards of Adamawa State Tertiary Institutions are hereby similarly dissolved.

“The boards will be reorganized in accordance with their extant laws and where necessary, be reviewed by the state House of Assembly,” he stated.

The governor, who also sacked Development Area Administrators, announced the suspension all appointments approved two weeks ago into the Judicial Service Commission, Civil Service Commission and Planning Commission, as well as boards of Adamawa Health Insurance Scheme and Jimeta Ultra Modern Market

“Equally, all appointments made on or after 28th March, are hereby suspended on grounds of public interest.

“Also, all last minute recruitments done on or after 28th March 2019, through mere waiver without observing the laid down procedure, such as Federal Character, are hereby suspended.

“A committee will be set-up to throughly review the hasty recruitment and decide on the need to conduct a proper exercise that will be open to all eligible citizens, including those affected by the suspension,” Fintiri said.

The governor, who re-iterated his administration commitment to transparency, probity and rapid development of the state, said all government officials willing to work with him, must sit up or be sent packing.

“Anyone who falls short will be shown the way out, while hard-working, transparent and loyal officials, will be encouraged and motivated to aim at higher productivity,” the new governor said.

-NAN

BE

– June 6, 2019 @ 18:05 GMT /

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)