GOVERNOR Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has identified peace and unity as key factors for facilitating sustained national development.

Ikpeazu said this on Friday when members of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Aba Depot, paid him a visit at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba.

The governor said that every Nigerian had a responsibility to be patriotic by supporting causes that would encourage positive growth and productivity.

“If you are not mindful of the environment and don’t contribute to its socio-economic growth, everyone will be affected when things go bad,’’ he said.

He said that the state government would continue to evolve developmental programmes and policies to create an environment conducive for small and medium scale enterprises to thrive.

Ikpeazu disclosed that the construction of Ekeakpara-Owerrinta road would commence on July 12 in order to bring a permanent solution to the poor state of the road and alleviate the suffering of the people in the area.

He said that the road construction would boost business activities, adding that the road was strategic considering that it led to the Aba Depot of NNPC.

