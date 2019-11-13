GOV. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has urged the state’s indigenes in South Africa and indeed, all over the world to identify with the government’s industrial revolution.

The governor made appeal when he was hosted to a dinner by the Abia Union in South Africa on Monday on the sidelines of the three-day 2019 African Investment Forum (AIF) Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa which ends Wednesday.

Ikpeazu, the first incumbent governor of the state to visit the union, advised them to always be in touch with home to help in achieving the goal as he had an open policy.

The governor is to participate in the AIF on the invitation of the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr Akinwumni Adesina.

The event is being attended by many African Business and Political leaders, including Presidents and Heads of governments across the continent and beyond. Prominent among them is President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

Ikpeazu led a delegation to a high profile Investment Boardroom meeting with core Global Investors to raise finance for the landmark Enyimba Economic City Development Project.

The project is being sponsored at the boardroom by the AfDB, Afriexim Bank and the International Finance Corporation, the investment arm of the World Bank.

The union’s President-General, Chima Onyeagbau Umealo, said in a statement that the governor met with the leadership of the Abia Union South Africa at a strategic dinner on his arrival from Asia.

He said that Ikpeazu expressed willingness to assist “Umu’’ Abia in South Africa and other countries to have a better living and establishments.

Umealo, who disclosed that he arrived a day earlier from the State of Atlanta Georgia where he attended an all Igbo heritage programme, said he received an award for his numerous contributions towards Igbo language development.

He said that after a formal introduction at a reception at OR Tambo Airport, Ikpeazu thanked the union for the reception earlier in the day and enumerated his efforts toward the economic emancipation of Umu Abia.

He added that the governor went further to inform them of how he received Abia returnees from South Africa during the evacuation resulting from the last xenophobic attacks.

Umealo thanked Ikpeazu for his industrial revolution agenda in Abia, adding that they had not come to criticise but help and offer support in whichever way possible.

In attendance at the meeting were Eze Abia, Sydney Ihediwa, Mr Austin Ibeleme, Prince Amada Nwoko, Abia Commissioner for Finance and the governor’s aides among others.

NAN

