GOV. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has congratulated the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, on his 94th birthday, describing him as a leader and royal father with an exemplary life.

Makinde, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, said the life of the monarch, as a leader and father to all, was something the people were always proud of.

The governor prayed to God to grant the royal father good health to enable him continue to lead the people and bring greater prosperity to Ogbomosoland.

The statement read: “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Oyo State, I felicitate with our father, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, as he celebrates his 94th birthday.

“Kabiyesi, your exemplary life as a leader and father to all has always been something we are proud of.

“We celebrate you today and pray that God Almighty grants you good health so that you can continue to lead your people and bring greater prosperity to your domain, Happy Birthday, Kabiyesi.” (NAN)

– May 27, 2020 @ 14:55 GMT |

