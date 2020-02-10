GOV. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, on Monday, donated N10 million to about 10,000 people with disabilities in the state.

Matawalle announced the donation when leaders of various associations of persons with disabilities led the blind, lepers, deaf and lame to the Government House in Gusau.

The governor also donated 10 vehicles to ease their transportation needs, a group he said were the most affected in times of crises and disasters due to their physical conditions.

Similarly, he also directed the selection of 100 children of this group of persons, who are qualified to further their education in tertiary institutions, promising that the state government would sponsor their education.

He urged the destitute persons to continue to pray for the progress of the state, promising that the government would soon reopen and reactivate all skills acquisition centers where children of the poor and disabled could be trained in various skills.

The governor also promised to provide them with after-training support to enable them set up businesses to help their parents.

Earlier, leader of the blind, Alhaji Abubakar Naketa, the deaf, Usman Kurma and lepers, Shehu Pada, commended the leadership style of Matawalle, which they described as all inclusive.

The leaders appealed to the governor to find ways of empowering their children so that they could contribute their quota to the development of the state.

NAN

– Feb. 10, 2020 @ 19:36 GMT |

