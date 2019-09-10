ZAMFARA Governor, Bello Matawalle has urged politicians and the elite to evolve ways of creating jobs instead of giving temporary welfare packages to the citizenry.

Matawalle made the call in Gusau on Tuesday while presenting vehicles, money and other items to some supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items were donated by Sen. Hassan Nasiha, representing Zamfara Central in the national assembly.

He said that the political class, especially national assembly members should evolve legal frameworks that would ensure massive job creation.

“It is only when you teach a person how to fend for himself that you can be seen to have impacted positively on his or her life.

“I commend the senator for making these donations, but l want you to consider securing jobs for our teeming unemployed youths,” he said.

The governor stated that gainful employment was a major way of saving the society from extreme poverty, saying, “Once our society is strengthened, our mission as leaders is achieved”

Earlier, Sen. Nasiha said he made the donations to appreciate those who supported him and the PDP during the general elections in the state.

Nasiha further stated that the donation was a way of celebrating his 100 days in office as a senator.

NAN

– Sept. 10, 2019 @ 17:30 GMT |

