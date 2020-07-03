Gov Mohammed suspends Emir of Misau

BAUCHI State Governor Bala Mohammed has suspended the Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmad Suleiman over the violent clash between farmers and herders in his domain.

It would be recalled that nine lives were lost while others were severely injured in the communal clash between the herders and farmers.

The clash which occurred five days ago, over land used by herders for grazing over the years but was later allocated to farmers by the authorities.

Mohammed had also set up a 13-man investigative panel to identify the cause of the communal clash. – The Nation

