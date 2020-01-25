GOV. Willie Obiano of Anambra has urged contractors handling different road projects in the state to take advantage of ongoing dry season to hasten road construction works.

“My administration is determined to complete every road awarded during the last raining season before the next season,’’ the governor said.

He said this while inspecting the ongoing construction work at the 4.95km Ezennaja-Oraukwu-Nimo roads.

The roads, which are on contract finance basis, are being handled by a prominent indigene of the state, Daniel Nkwonta, in Oraukwu.

Gov. Obiano, who commended the efforts of Nkwonta, noted that the state government would refund the cost of the jobs on any certificate raised on the roads.

He highlighted the importance of the roads, saying the construction would promote agriculture and help the evacuation of farm produce to other towns and states.

“Oraukwu is known for agriculture, it is an agrarian community. About 80 percent of vegetables we export are from Oraukwu.

“This road is important to us. Market women and farmers will be transporting their goods to markets easily.

“In addition to that, it will also decongest heavy traffic into Agulu and other neighbouring communities during festive seasons,’’ he said.

The governor called on Anambra indigenes in The Diaspora to heed the ‘Aku-luo-uno’ policy and partner the state in any capacity.

The Commissioner for Works, Marcel Ifejiofor, said that 70 percent of works had been achieved at the site, including sand filling and other major works.

The Co-ordinating Contractor handling the project, Morgan Ofodum, noted that they had done the major works, such as diversion of water channels responsible for deep erosion during raining seasons and control of swampy areas in addition to construction of double culverts.

He promised to complete the project within 72 weeks, as contained in the agreement.

– Jan. 25, 2020 @ 13:55 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)