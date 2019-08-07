GOV. Adeboyega Oyetola of Osun has appointed Mr Ismail Omipidan as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Omidpidan, 44, an Assistant Editor in Charge of Politics at the Sun Newspaper, replaced Mr Adesina Adeniyi, who resigned his appointment as CPS to the governor.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Wole Oyebamiji, on Wednesday in Osogbo stated that the appointment takes effect from Aug. 5.

According to the statement, the former CPS resigned on mutual consent to take up “professional responsibility” at The Nation from where he came on secondment.

The News Agency of Ngeria(NAN) reports that until his appointment, Omipidan, a native of Ila Orangun, was an Assistant Editor in charge of Politics at The Sun Publishing Limited, Lagos.

He joined The Sun as a pioneer staff in 2003 as Senior Correspondent, from where he rose through the ranks to the position of an Assistant Editor.

