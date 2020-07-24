GOV. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has appointed the Chairman of the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Kehinde Ayantunji, along with seven others, as Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

The appointment was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Friday.

Ayantunji, a Correspondent of the Osun Defender Newspaper was appointed SSA on Students’ Affairs and Social Mobilisation.

The governor also announced seven persons as SSAs and five others as Special Advisers (SAs).

Oyetola announced Mr. Niyi Idowu, a seasoned Public Administrator as SA General Administration (Governor’s Office) as well as Mr. Femi Adeniran, a Banker as SA on Osun State Investment Promotion Agency.

The governor further named Mr. Leke Ogunsola, a Pharmacist, as Chairman of State Primary Healthcare Development Board and Mr. Salman Waliu as Commissioner, state Judicial Service Commission.

He also appointed Mr. Adegboyega Bello as the General Manager, Public Procurement Agency.

The governor stated that all the appointments took immediate effect.

He said that the appointments were made in line with his commitment to good governance and an all-inclusive government.

He advised the appointees to bring their various wealth of experiences garnered over the years to bear on the discharge of their new responsibilities.

Oyetola further urged them to demonstrate absolute loyalty and dedication to duty. (NAN)

