GOV. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Thursday inaugurated his cabinet, almost a year after he was sworn-in as the governor.

Oyetola, who was sworn-in as the governor on Nov. 27, 2018, appointed Mrs Funke Egbemode, the President Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), as Commissioner for Information during the inauguration in Osogbo.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, in Sept. 24 , transmitted 35 names of commissioner and special adviser designate to the State House of Assembly for screening .

The parliament subsequently confirmed all the 35 nominees on Oct. 9.

The governor, in his remarks during the inauguration, urged the cabinet members to shun acts capable of undermining the corporate integrity of his administration and the state.

Oyetola said that his administration had zero tolerance for corruption and opacity, warning that the government would not hesitate to wield the big stick where necessary on any official found wanting of public misconduct.

The governor warned them to do away with frivolities and work as one formidable and impenetrable team for development.

Oyetola also called on them to see their appointments as clarion call to serve humanity and support the administration to uplift the state.

“As heads of ministries, you are our delivery channel. I charge you to harness the available human and material resources to fulfil our bond to the people”, the governor said.

Speaking on behalf of the newly-inaugurated cabinet members, Egbemode lauded the governor for the confidence reposed in them to serve the state.

She assured the governor and the entire people of the state of diligent service in their respective ministries.

“We will not disappoint you. We will put in our very best to support the administration and uplift the standard of living of the people of the state”, Egbemode said.

NAN

– Oct 25, 2019 @ 08:20 GMT |

