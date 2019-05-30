Gov. Sanwo-olu appoints SSG

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos State has appointed, Folasade Jaji, a former Head of Service in the state, as the new Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

A statement issued by Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Head of Service, on Thursday in Lagos, said.

Jaji, a chemist, had served as the 17th Head of Service of the state’s Public Service.

She joined the Lagos State Civil Service on October 27, 1980 at the State Judicial Service Commission before she was deployed to the Governor’s Office, Department of Political Affairs where she served for two years, between 1980 and 1982.

She is the 18th Secretary to the State Government.

The statement said that full details of the appointment would be issued later. – NAN

