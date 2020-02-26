By Brnprince Ezeh

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged Nigerians to take away ethnicity and religious differences and see each other as one for the nation’s development.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the call on Tuesday at the 3rd Annual Lecture of Freedom Online with the theme, “Nigeria: Foundation, Fundamental, Future,” held in Lagos, said that no nation would develop on the basis of religion and ethnic animosity.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, said: “We should stop using ethnicity and religion to divide ourselves, no nation in history has developed on the basis of religion and ethnic animosity.

“It is imperative for the country to evolve, face issues and find solutions to the challenges presently bedeviling the nation as the country has what it takes to tackle them all.

“Citizens have to come together to do the right thing, as well as all the investors in the country in order to develop its economy and provide more employment. Nigerians should be ambitious, set targets and aim at achieving their goals,” he said.

The governor frowned at the overdependence on federal allocation and stated that states should be allowed to manage their resources as they deem fit. “State governments should make room for allowances, bring in investors, set taxes and contributions from the internal revenues into the pool for the federal government.

“States should be in control of their oil, power, transportation and security, we must support the government in terms of agricultural revolution in order to sustain our economy, states should be free to control the drilling of oil and mining of solid minerals and pay the required taxes and royalties to the federation account.

“There is no reason why states cannot generate and distribute electricity and license same, within their geographical limits, thereby making necessary returns to the federation account,” he said.

In his remarks, Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun State, said that Nigeria should be happy for the closure of the border and he applauded the president for that. “Government should ensure there was no room for capital flight, those who have money should invest in the economy of the country, we must discourage capital flights and make legislation that would enforce all to invest in the economy,” he said.

Commenting on insecurity, the former governor noted that crime is localised, and therefore, police should not be left in the hands of the federal government. “The state government should be empowered to do more in securing the lives and property of the people. “I am in support of regional policing,” Daniel said.

Speaking in the same vein, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, said that the government should localise security. Amaechi, who was represented by Sam Nwakohu, called for dialogue among the stakeholders on local policing. “Government should localise security to ensure the safety of lives and property because, at the end of the day, this is paramount to all,” he said

Amaechi pleaded that state governments should generate their own revenue and not depend on federal allocation. “The local governments should also be allowed to function effectively as they are closer to the grassroots.

“Governors should allow local governments to work effectively without interference, they should be strengthened to work and their allocations should be given to them as and when due,” he said.

– Feb. 26, 2020 @ 12:05 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)