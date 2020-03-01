Gov. Umahi mourns Tobias Okwuru

THE Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, has expressed deep shock over the death of Tobias Okwuru, an Ezza born political bulwark, who neither believes in ‘I’ in the team nor is he a Dime in a Dozen, describing it as a hard pill to swallow and a huge loss.

Tobias Okwuru was a pioneer of several major political positions in Ebonyi State – State Auditor of People’s Democratic Party, Chief Whip of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, these positions he held firmly without bias before he proceeded to represent Ikwo/Ezza South in the Federal House of Representatives in 2011.

Umahi, while commiserating with his immediate family, Amudo Community, Ezza Nation, Ebonyi State and Nigeria in general, described death as a debt everyone owes the creator, noting that it is like a vehicle filled with passengers without the knowledge of who is dropping at the next bus stop.

He encouraged his family members, community, Ebonyi State and Nigeria in general, to take consolation, knowing that his journey on earth was eventful – like a footprint in the sand of time that will be there for generations yet unborn. He will be missed.

