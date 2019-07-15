GOV. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Monday flagged-off the construction of 11.5km road linking Malaminna-Kurba-Titi up to Kundulum communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communities are in Gombe, Yamaltu/Deba, Kwami and Akko Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking at the occasion, the governor said the project was awarded at the cost of N1.7 billion by the previous administration in 2017, but the contractor was not mobilized to site.

According to him, the road will be the first to be constructed by his administration, adding that the aim is to link the communities with the state capital to boost agriculture and commercial activities.

“Our teeming population is predominantly farmers and constructing the road will boost agriculture and commercial activities in the state as well as aid the transportation of sick persons to health facilities in the state capital.

“Road construction is one of the priorities of this administration. That is why we started with these communities and we will extend to other parts,” he said.

Mr Saleh Miyim, Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Works, said the project, with completion period of 15 to 18 months, was awarded to Tinka Point Nigeria Limited.

In his remarks, Malam Abubakar Habu, District Head of Kurba,thanked the governor for awarding contract for the construction of the road.

He said his community had earlier lost hope but God had brought the governor to wipe away their tears.

