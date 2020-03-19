Governor Darius Ishaku returns to Taraba

ALL is set for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and supporters of Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State to welcome him back to the state after being away about 70 days to receive medical treatment for his legs injured in a domestic accident.

Bala Dan Abu, the senior special assistant to the governor, confirmed to Realnews that elaborate arrangement has been made to welcome him.

Despite all the hoopla by the opposition, the governor is still very popular as good governance did not stop in the state while he was away in Abuja to receive treatment, Abu said.

Realnews reports that the governor is expected to land at the Danbaba Suntai Airport, Jalingo, by 4:00 pm where members of his cabinet and stalwarts of the party have gone to receive him.

Ishaku has been governing the state from Abuja since December 2019.

A previous statement on the issued by Abu stated that the governor stayed in Abuja to recuperate from an accident he earlier suffered and had to stay back in Abuja to receive adequate medical attention.

“His Excellency is desirous to return to the state and will do so when he has sufficiently recovered. We urge the good people of Taraba, their friends and admirers in and outside the state to ignore the campaign of falsehood being orchestrated by some people calling for the impeachment of the governor,” the statement said.

Abu said the governor’s absence had not affected the state in any negative way as no aspect of governmental activities suffered a setback as a result. “All government projects are going on smoothly and the government has continued to meet its obligations to contractors while progress is being monitored by appropriate government ministries and officials.”

He added that the 2020 budget has been implemented while salaries of workers, pensions, and gratuities are also being paid promptly, adding that it was wrong to claim that the governor had breached Section 190 of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended) by not transmitting power to his Deputy.

“The said section of the Constitution 190(2) speaks of a transmission of power only when the Governor proceeds on vacation or is otherwise unable to discharge the functions of his office. In this case, the Governor is not on vacation and he is not unable to discharge the duties of his office. He has been conducting his official duties diligently.

“Government activities are not at a standstill. Governor Ishaku has not breached any part of the Constitution. He remains focused and irrevocably committed to peace and the socio-economic development of Taraba State,” Abu said.

– Mar. 19, 2020 @ 14:47 GMT |

