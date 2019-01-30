Governor Obiano remains APGA National Leader, Not a Defector

OBVIOUSLY on account of his tremendous popularity and effective leadership, various political forces in Nigeria have devised all kinds of methods to obtain the support of Governor Willie of Anambra State and enhance their chances of winning the 2019 general election. Some have gone as far as claiming in the media that Governor Obiano has defected to their parties, providing details of how the so-called defection took place at a campaign rally.

Investigations have revealed that those who have been spreading this rumour are agents of two of the three leading political parties in Nigeria, namely, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Anambra State Government wishes to state for the umpteenth time that the reports which have been trending on the social media are completely false. Far from contemplating of defecting to any party, Governor Obiano remains both the National Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, BOT.

He has in the last few weeks been campaigning vigorously for APGA’s candidates in the forthcoming general polls, including General John Gbor, the party’s presidential candidate. He has been consistent in telling the immensely huge crowds of supporters wherever he has been to vote for only APGA candidates. He has never asked Anambra people to vote APGA candidates in some elections and candidates of some other party or parties in another election.

Once again, the Anambra State Government wants to reiterate Governor Obiano’s policy of Constructive Engagement, as opposed to Confrontation, in his relationship with people, groups and institutions. This policy means that much as there are differences in political perspective with those who belong to parties other than his own APGA, whether at the local or national level, we must maintain a friendly disposition to all.

This policy has been of tremendous benefit to Ndi Anambra, as our state remains the most peaceful and stable in the whole country. Not even during the last major election in the state was violence reported anywhere. Defeated candidates rather accepted the people’s verdict, congratulated Chief Obiano who by a landslide in each of the 21 LGAs in the state. At his second inauguration on March 18, 2017, some of the candidates who contested against Chief Obiano attended to show solidarity with him. This is an unprecedented record in Nigeria’s political history.

Finally, Governor Obiano is satisfied with the great trust which both Ndi Anambra and APGA members repose in him, which has enabled him to render useful service to the Nigerian people. He has no intention to leave APGA and join another party. He will continue to use APGA as a vehicle for tremendous mobilization and service to God and humanity, according C. Don Adinuba, commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment.

