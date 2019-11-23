The Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday passed a resolution urging Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to embark on scheduled maintenance of roads to ease the present gridlock in the state.

The House also resolved that the state Public Works Corporation should resort to scheduled maintenance of roads on working days and weekends instead of embarking on road maintenance at peak periods.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the House resolution followed a motion by Mr Temitope Adewale (Ifako Ijaiye I Constituency) during plenary session.

Adewale complained bitterly over the current gridlock due to the ongoing road maintenance in the state.

He also advised Lagos State Traffic Management Authority to identify traffic flash points with a view to ensuring that officials of the authority were posted to the locations to regulate traffic.

The lawmaker advised the state government to invest heavily in the development of water infrastructure and railway.

Contributing, Mr Rotimi Olowo (Somolu I Constituency), said the traffic situation in Lagos was unbearable. adding that maintenance works should be carried out during weekends and off peak periods.

The Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, called on the state Commissioner for Transport to liaise with contractors handling ongoing Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway line not to disrupt free flow of traffic, especially around Agege, Ikeja and Sogunle intersections.

He also asked Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and Nigeria Police to desist from blocking the roads while checking vehicle particulars. (NAN)

