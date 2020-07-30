STAMPING out Trafficking in Nigeria (SoTiN), a programme of the Department of International Development, has called for more collaboration among stakeholders to tackle human trafficking in Nigeria.

SoTiN is an innovative, adaptive and ambitious four-year programme funded by UK aid from the British Government and implemented by Palladium, a global impact firm.

Dr Esohe Aghatise, the Team Leader/Chief of Party, SoTiN, who made the call in a statement in Benin on Thursday, said such collaboration was necessary, especially this current period of COVID-19 pandemic.

Aghatise’s call was in commemoration of the 2020 World Day against Trafficking in Person celebrated on July 30 of every year.

The theme for 2020 world day against trafficking in persons is “Committed to the Cause: Working on the Frontline to end Human Trafficking.

She said the enormous challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had further predisposed vulnerable communities and groups, especially women and girls to trafficking.

She said, “We recognise that the lack of necessary structures and economic opportunities exacerbates vulnerabilities to trafficking.

“We, therefore, call for collective efforts by governments and civil society organisations to create an enabling environment for young people, women, girls, and marginalised groups to thrive and meet their financial aspirations so that they do not fall prey to traffickers.”

Agbatise urged government and relevant institutions to implement policies that would collectively tackle the menace.

“Trafficking in persons is a heinous crime and a gross violation of human rights that impacts mostly women and girls.

“We join the global community to call for a collaborative and strengthened effort to prevent trafficking, and support/protect trafficked victims all over the world,” Aghatise added.

She said SoTiN was building on the Edo Government’s efforts to tackle human trafficking and unsafe migration.

The team leader added: “The programme is working with government and civil society to develop a better coordinated and evidence-based Edo-led response.

“This response effectively tackles the attitudes, behaviours and social norms that drive and enable human trafficking and unsafe migration.” (NAN)

– Jul. 30, 2020 @ 16:59 GMT |

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)