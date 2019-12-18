NO fewer than 150 widows drawn from five communities in Rivers were on Tuesday empowered with cash gift, food items and motorcycles by a non-denominational, apolitical and non-governmental organisation.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the widows were empowered in Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers, by a programme committed to the welfare of widows.

The programme, initiated by Pastor and Mrs Zack Israel, founder, Destiny Widows Ministries in Nigeria, presented 50 bags of rice, 12 pieces of ladies motorcycles and 50 bicycles to the widows.

Additionally, the group donated 100 pieces of wrappers, 100 cartons of Indomie noodles, 100 gallons of vegetable oil, 100 cartons of tin tomatoes, and N350,000 in cash to the widows.

The beneficiaries of the “faithful widows’ programme were drawn from Elele and Omuanwa in Ikwerre LGA and Ubimini, Omudioga and Elele-Alimini, Emohua LGA of the State.

According to Israel, the Programme’s facilitators, ““Destiny Widows Ministries Nigeria, is a non-denominational, apolitical and non-governmental organisation comprising of rural widows, who have come together to propagate the Gospel of Christ.

“The empowerment programme “is geared towards giving purpose and meaning to widows lives, by empowering them to be self-dependent.

“The Ministry has been “fighting for widows through legal advocacy in communities where culture brings them under victimisation and also helps them develop saving culture.’’

Rev. Israel, who doubles as General Coordinator of the organisation, said that the Ministry, which started in 2013 in Ubimini Community, “had grown beyond human imagination.

The General Coordinator also called on well-meaning individuals to join hands in helping the vision to stand the test of time.

In separate speeches, the representative of the Federated International of Women Lawyers, Anthonia Osademe, Ministerial Partner, Dr Cathrine Okpara Eke, and a Senior lecturer in the Rivers State University, Dr Nnodim Okachukwu, commended the organisers.

They also appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the kind gesture of the Ministry. (NAN)

