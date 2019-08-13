A group known as the the Tiv Youth Council (TYC) has lamented the continuous violent clashes between the Tiv and Jukun in Taraba State which they observed have claimed hundreds of lives so far with its attendant wanton destruction of property.

Addressing newsmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Monday, the TYC, led by its president, Mike Chivir Msuaan, regretted that the crisis has rendered many women widowed, leaving many orphans to roam the streets.

Msuaan noted that the worrisome developments have further exacerbated the humanitarian crises in the country, with the increase of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The group, whilst condemning the recent rape, maiming and killing of Tiv Students and staff of the Federal University Wukari, called for a thorough investigation to ensure an enduring solution to the ongoing crisis.

Accusing some Jukun leaders of exploiting the crisis for political gain, the group expressed surprise that despite several attempts to extend the olive branch and make the warring parties embrace peace, the efforts have all fallen through midway with no tangible results.

“The Jukun militia has remained irrepressibly resurgent, consistently coming up with sophisticated weapons, dreaded attack techniques and, in several instances, kitted as men of the Nigerian Army,” Msuaan stated.

“The consistent tactics of the Jukun militia show a streak of military training and a strong penchant to foment violence beyond primordial inclinations.

“This irrational development stirred our curiosity and prompted our team to conduct a scrupulous inquiry into the factors fuelling and motivating the Jukun militia despite the several overtures at peace.

“Our incontrovertible findings from this painstaking inquest revealed powerful individuals with political leanings funding, training and arming the Jukun militia,” the alleged. – The Sun

Aug. 13, 2019 @ 11:35 GMT

