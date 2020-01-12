GYB support group known as GYB CONNECT, has lauded the giant strides of Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi in all sectors of the economy within four years of his first term in office.

Mrs Ireti Ojekhoa, the spokesperson of the Group, made the commendation on Saturday when they paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House, Lokoja.

Ojekhoa said that their commitment for GYB’s re-election was in line with the giant strides his administration recorded in the first term, stressing that there was no need substituting a performing governor.

She thanked the governor for recognising the GYB efforts while assuring him that the group would stand with the government in the second term.

Bello thanked members of the group for their selfless service during the electioneering campaign, describing them as patriotic Nigerians.

He said members of the group who were drawn from all states of the Federation, worked tirelessly with the APC Campaign Council in Kogi during the 2019 governorship elections to ensure the party triumphed at the polls.

”Even without any government direct support to you, your members campaigned across the 239 wards in Kogi State, and also distributed campaign materials procured by yourselves.

”GYB Connect group went as far as carrying out free medical outreach, sinking boreholes and also showcasing government achievements in the last four years to the people.

”We appreciate all your efforts and for putting up different groups across Nigeria to give our great party maximum support in the last election.

”We promise that your members would not be forgotten in our second term,” he said.

The governor said his government would surely recognise the group, and directed his Chief of Staff to liaise with the group for effective communication.

Also speaking, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Jamiu Asuku, thanked the group and assured them of Government’s collaboration in the second term of GYB’s administration.

NAN

Jan. 12, 2020 @ 13:35 GMT

