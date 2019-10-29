THE Onu Political Organisation (TOPO) has lauded Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister for Science and Innovation for his achievements in the ministry describing him as a detribilised and selfless Nigerian.

The group made the commendation at a news conference held in Abakaliki on Tuesday as part of activities lined up for the grand civic reception and thanksgiving in honour of the minister for his reappointment.

Chief Egwu Chima, the National Publicity Secretary of TOPO while fielding question to journalists said the group, All Progressives Congress (APC) family and indeed Ebonyi people were grateful to God and to President Muhammadu Buhari for the reappointment of Onu as minister.

Chima, who extolled the virtues of the minister and his achievements in the ministry, said that the science and technology had been given a boost under Onu’s leadership.

He said that the ministry was playing pivotal role in the economic diversification programme of the present administration, noting that science and technology were key to sustainable economic and industrial development.

He said that the thanksgiving service and civic reception slated to hold on Sunday, Nov. 3, was to appreciate God for His bountiful love and blessings in the life of the minister.

Chima said that the group planned the event to take place earlier but was delayed due to political and other social exigencies.

He said that guests expected to grace the occasion comprised people from various political, social and economic backgrounds.

“Our leaders have deemed it expedient to thank God and also to celebrate with the people of Ebonyi for what God has done for him.

“In doing this, TOPO which had earlier proposed the organisation of the reception, has metamorphosed into the organising committee to facilitate the thanksgiving service.

“Leaders and members of TOPO are constituted into committees and they have been working round the clock and perfecting every arrangement inviting all those that are needed to be invited and doing other consequential arrangements.’’ (NAN)

– Oct 29, 2019 @ 17:09 GMT |

