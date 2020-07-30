THE Action Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in Nigeria (A-TIPSOM) has pledged continuous support to the law enforcement agencies in the of fight against human trafficking in the country.

Mr Rafael-Rios Molina, Team leader of A-TIPSOM Nigeria, gave the pledged in a statement on Thursday in Abuja to mark the 2020 International Day for World Human Trafficking Day.

Molina said that the group would support the law enforcement agencies as first responders in the fight against human trafficking, which include the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

He also said the group would support other agencies like the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Police Force and Civil Society Organisations to intensify the fight against trafficking of women and children.

According to him, human trafficking leaves no country untouched as it affects most parts of the world today particularly women, girls, children and youth, hence the need to give the support.

“This year’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons focus is on first responders: law enforcement officers, NGO staff, social workers, advocates, counselors, healthcare professionals among others.

“As COVID-19 pandemic has put the world under enormous strain, affecting the lives of everyone, trafficked persons and first responders are among the most affected group of people.

“It has made the fight against human trafficking more difficult, putting victims at greater risk of exploitation.

“The role of first responders in identifying, supporting, counseling, and seeking justice for victims is paramount in tackling human trafficking especially during this difficult time,” he said.

Molina, however, said that the first responders were great anti-human trafficking soldiers as they were sacrificing a lot to protect the vulnerable.

He therefore, said that there was urgent need to equip and support the people who were at the frontline of fighting the menace.

He also said that there was need to increase and improve their services while they also protect themselves from COVID-19 pandemic.

Molina said that A-TIPSOM, was a project funded by the European Union and implemented by Spanish Public Foundation (FIIAPP) and had been working together with Nigeria.

He added that, the organization was providing support to these government agencies to intensify the fight against trafficking.

The team leader also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has uttered the way the first responders work and that the group has continued to support them with palliatives to assist their work in providing quality services to trafficked persons.

“A-TIPSOM believes that a global problem like trafficking in persons needs a global solution, and first responders need to be equipped.

“For that goal, we will keep working together with key stakeholders and partners to support first responders, and increasing awareness on trafficking in persons,’’ he said.

He called on relevant stakeholders, private sectors, community groups and individuals to work together in the fight against the heinous crime of human trafficking.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2020 World Human Trafficking Day falls on July 30. (NAN)

– Jul. 30, 2020 @ 16:45 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)